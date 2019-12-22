MUSEUM NOTEBOOK

By now, many of us will have a Christmas tree in the house somewhere, laden with baubles and lights, and with a few gifts underneath.

Many people are aware that the Christmas tree as we know it has German origins, but the old faithful evergreen goes back much farther than that.

Many centuries ago, evergreen plants and trees that didn't lose their foliage in the colder seasons held a special place for inhabitants of Northern Europe, who believed that the sun was a god and winter arrived when the sun was sick.

The winter solstice of the shortest day and night of the year occurs on December 21 to 22, and was celebrated by these people as the turning point in the sun god's health, when he would finally begin to get better and push back the cold winter.

They would bring evergreen trees into their homes to remind them of all the green plants that would grow when the sun god regained his strength.

They also believed that the greenery would help keep away illness and evil spirits.

Ancient Romans celebrated Saturnalia at the solstice, to honour their god of agriculture and celebrate the fruitfulness of the crops in the coming season, by decorating their homes and temples with evergreen trees and branches.

Museum Notebook.

The Christmas tree we are familiar with today, is believed to have originated in 16th century Germany, where evergreen trees were brought into the house and decorated.

The trees gained great popularity thanks to a sketch that appeared in the London News in 1848. It showed Queen Victoria, her German husband Prince Albert and their children all standing around a decorated Christmas tree.

Queen Victoria was very popular and the public often imitated her interests and activities, so a decorated tree at Christmas became quite fashionable from the mid-19th century.

Traditional decorations included paper flowers, apples, tinsel, wafers, and sweets.

Legend has it we can thank the 16th century German theologian and Protestant reformer Martin Luther for the addition of lights. He was walking home one evening and marvelled at the brilliant stars twinkling among the trees, so he installed an evergreen tree in his living room and adorned it with lit candles to replicate the vision.

The trees are traditionally topped with an angel to represent Gabriel, or a star to signify the Star of Bethlehem.

Christmas card of an angel decorating a Christmas tree, adding paper chains to the branches already laden with gingerbread cookies and lit candles.

The Christmas tree is associated with other early traditions. It has been likened to the tree of life that appeared in medieval mystery plays performed on the day before Christmas, which was decorated with shiny red apples to represent the forbidden fruit of Adam and Eve.

A pagan custom in Poland involved hanging fir or spruce tree branches from the ceiling, substituting them for mistletoe if needed, and decorating them with apples and nuts to promote a successful harvest.

And in the middle-ages, Estonian and Latvian guildhalls would decorate trees with sweets that were then collected by apprentices and the children of guild members on Christmas Day.

The sketch "Christmas Tree at Windsor Castle" from Supplement to the Illustrated London News, published December 1848.

These days, more people are adopting an eco-friendly Christmas tree, made from driftwood or other salvaged materials, and decorated with hand-made, edible or biodegradable decorations. The essential structure, however, remains the same.

Staff of the Whanganui Regional Museum wish all readers the best for a very happy festive season and a safe and bright new year!

• Sandi Black is the archivist at Whanganui Regional Museum.