It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Whanganui and Rangitikei.

We may not have Michael Bublé but there will be some great singing and stunning Christmas celebrations on offer.

Bulls and Marton will turn up the festive cheer this Saturday with parades in both towns and the Marton Arts and Craft Centre will hold its popular Christmas Bonanza.

The founding members of Marton Arts & Crafts Society showed great foresight in the early 1970s when they moved to the empty St Stephens School site and raised funds to purchase the buildings and grounds.

Ever since, the centre has been a busy hub for established artists and beginners to practise and learn arts and crafts.

There will be pottery, weaving, quilting, paintings, embroidery, sculptures, quilting and jewellery for sale along with barbecue food and a coffee cart on site.

Organiser Marion Grinstead said it would be a great opportunity for Christmas shopping.

"Everything is unique and handmade by talented artists and craftspeople.

Advertisement

"There is plenty of parking and visitors can come along before the Christmas Parade and make a day of it."

The Bulls Christmas Parade featured a shepherd driving a nativity tractor last year and the town will lead a series of festive events this weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Bulls Christmas Parade begins at 10am - and for those who can't get enough of festive floats, it will be possible to also take in the Marton parade which starts at 3.15pm.

Whanganui will celebrate on Sunday with the ever-popular Carols by Candlelight at the Virginia Lake Punchbowl at 7pm.

Singer Tim Davies will open the night followed by Shelley Walls, accompanied by Bruce Jellyman and Brass Wanganui.

The carol singing will be led by a large choir conducted by Lyn Whiteside.

Santa will be in attendance and there will be face painting for the children.

Around 2500 people attended the event last year.

Entry is by gold coin which will help support Wellington Regional Children's Hospital.

Advertisement

The Mainstreet Whanganui Christmas Parade begins at 2pm on Saturday, December 14, followed by an after-party at Majestic Square.

Organiser Kelly Scarrow said float entries were still coming in.

"We are hoping to top last year's 36 floats and we're on target to do that.

"There are some wonderful entries and it is going to be a fabulous parade."

Christmas Events

Bulls Christmas Parade

Saturday, December 7

Parade starts at 10am followed by a whānau day at the domain from 11am.

Christmas Bonanza

Saturday, December 7, 10am to 2pm

Corner of Signal and Grey St, Marton

Marton Christmas Parade

Saturday, December 7

Parade starts at 3.15pm followed by carols and a BYO picnic in the park at 4.30pm.

Carols by Candlelight

Sunday, December 8, at 7pm, Virginia Lake

Bring a picnic tea, seats, rugs and jackets (no alcohol allowed).

Whanganui Christmas Parade

Saturday, December 14

Parade starts at 2pm with an after-party at Majestic Square.

Hunterville Christmas Parade

Tuesday, December 24

4pm to 5pm.