There's a bit of extra sparkle about as Christmas draws near ...

Yes — the Whanganui Chronicle's ever-popular Light Up Your Home event is under way, and across the region some stunning displays have been popping up.

This year's competition is sponsored by G J Gardner Homes and it has produced a glorious glow as lights, Santas, snowmen, reindeer etc sparkle in the summer evenings.

Judging takes place on Monday and the winners will be announced in the Chronicle and Midweek on Wednesday. .

.

3 Tasman Views, St John's Hill

.

The best overall display wins a $500 prize from Cleveland Funeral Home, with the runner-up getting a $300 PlaceMakers voucher.

Best business entry wins a $300 shout at Yellow House, with a $200 advertising package from NZME for second place.

There's a $300 Lighthouse package for the best new entrant, while the best garden display nets a $200 Wanganui Garden Centre voucher.

And don't forget the People's Choice which has $200 and $100 Pak 'n Save vouchers and hampers.

The displays will stay lit up until Christmas Eve, so pick a fine evening and go out and enjoy them.

.

9 Bullock Drive, Springvale

.



Here's the full list:

Whanganui Homes:

3 Bamber Street, Castlecliff; 3 Glenn Street, Castlecliff; 9 Fox Road, Springvale; 9 Bullock Drive, Springvale; 50 Caffray Avenue, Aramoho; 15A Kells Avenue, Aramoho; 58 Parkdale Drive, Aramoho; 63 Maxwell Avenue, Durie Hill; 39 Jackson Street, College Estate; 3 Tasman Views, St Johns Hill.

Marton Home:

14 Marumaru St, Marton

Businesses:

Country Lane, 55 Victoria Ave;

Fifty Five, 55 Victoria Ave;

Ruby & French, 57A Victoria Ave;

Footloose, 90 Victoria Ave;

Noire, 92 Victoria Ave;

Eyes On Victoria, 97A Victoria Ave;

Ballentynes, 111 Victoria Ave;

Central City Pharmacy, 121 Victoria Ave;

Philp Wright Fabrics, 123 Victoria Ave;

Thistle Sweet Shop, 136 Victoria Ave;

Silvesters, 137 Victoria Ave;

Rummage Store, 142 Victoria Ave;

Pharmacy 145 On Victoria, 145 Victoria Ave;

Party King, 169 Victoria Ave;

Options, 172 Victoria Ave;

irepair & Gadgets, 173 Victoria Ave;

Plumber Dan, 179 Victoria Ave;

Blank Kanvas Concepts, 181A Victoria Ave;

Nu Image Hair, 102 Parsons St;

St James Presbyterian, 42 Helmore St;

Pet Essentials, 35 Somme Pde;

Extol Engineering, 111 Mosston Rd.