A 1967 Ford Anglia from Whanganui has swept up the competition at the 4 & Rotary Nationals in Hamilton.

More than 200 cars attended the nationals at the weekend, the first time the event has been held there after previously taking place in Auckland.

Spraypainter Paul Gibson's Ford Anglia , going by the name of Bat-itude Batman, claimed the most awards of any vehicle. Gibson's awards included best six cylinder, best pre-1969, best piston overall, best display, best modified interior, best Ford, best engine bay and top 4 show cars in which he came second.

Gibson has been working on the car for more than seven years. It is roadworthy and complies with all regulations.

Gibson couldn't pick an award that meant the most.

"All the awards mean something from display, to best Ford to best engine bay... that really is all about the local businesses that have helped us."

The stellar weekend meant Gibson claimed Showcar of the Year, due to his combined points across events. This was despite missing one of the three events.

"I missed out on the South Island Champs in November last year because I just couldn't afford to get down there."

The car is on the same track as a previous project of Gibson's, a converted Ford Courier named The Joker which won 150 awards in three years of shows. The Joker was bought by the Highlands Motorsport Park Museum where it is now on permanent display.

Paul Gibson's 1967 Ford Anglia, named Bat-itude Anglia. Photo / Paul Gibson

His Anglia has been competing in the open class category, which any car can enter. After the sweep up at the nationals, his car will be competing in the tough street class, which is "more performance based".

"We will be judged on a lot more categories," Gibson said.

If he wins, Gibson will be unable to compete in another 4 & Rotary show for 12 months but he isn't worried about that as he has already experienced the 12 month stand down period with The Joker in the past.

"We can still compete in hot rod circuits and other events, just not the 4 & Rotary ones."

Gibson said Bat-itude would be his last project and he plans on keeping the vehicle after its show life.

"We'll keep it because at the end of the day we have had a lot of local sponsors that have helped put time and money into the car so it's all about promoting locals as well because whilst the car wins, they also win as well because they are achieving something."

The only way he would sell the vehicle is if he had something crazy come up.

"Unless I do a mobility scooter or something stupid."

Gibson's next event is in April.