The third annual Daffodil Rally for Cancer is due to take place in Whanganui this Sunday and anyone with wheels is welcome to join in.

Organisers Wanganui Vintage Car Club are inviting everyone to join them in raising money for the Cancer Society.

"All vehicles are eligible to enter," said club captain Frank James.

"Cars, vans, utes, motorcycles, electric bikes, anything road legal.

"There is no need to be a member of the Vintage Car club or any other club."

James said the rally will be run to the same format that was a great success at the 2018 event.

"Participants will be given a map with 30 locations marked on it and a sheet with 30 matching questions.

"Locations close to the start have a low number of points whereas those further away are awarded more points."

The rally, which begins at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre at 12.45pm, will have a two-hour time limit and points will be deducted for late returns.

James suggests participants bring their own afternoon tea to enjoy while the scores are being tallied.

"We are not weather dependant as the Memorial Hall Car park has a large covered area but do dress according to the weather as it may be cold."

There will be an overall winner of the Wanganui VCC Daffodil Shield whose name will be added with previous winners at the Wanganui VCC club rooms.

"A replica shield will also be handed to the winner and there will also be a best dressed [person or vehicle] prize and raffle draws for prizes of donated goods."

Last year's winners were Jamie Coull and navigator Josephine Coull with a total of 276 points.

The rally is part of a national Daffodil Day fundraising effort which includes rallies and vehicle displays around New Zealand.

All proceeds from the Whanganui rally got to the local branch of the Cancer Society.

Entry is $10 per vehicle. Start and finish at the Whanganui Memorial Hall carpark, Watt St.

Tickets available online on the Wanganui VCC Facebook page, the Whanganui i-Site or Ring Peter Hardy on 0212723444