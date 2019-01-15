Seventy children and their companions passed through Whanganui on their way to a week of non-stop fun in New Plymouth.

They had lunch at Kowhai Park today, then carried on to their base at New Plymouth Boys' High School.

The kids, aged five to 16, are on a week-long Camp Quality, for children living with cancer.

They are going to be busy. During camp they will have a farm day, a pool party, an art night and a night visit to Pukekura Park, trustee Alan Knowsley said. They'll get to experience jetboats and kayaks, cars and motorcycles.

The children each have a trained companion, and the camp also has 25 staff. It's a chance for the kids to have fun and friendship, experience normality and feel independent. It also gives their parents a break, and a chance to spend time with other children.