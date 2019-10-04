The newest transtasman sporting rivalry is set to explode when former Whanganui fighter Israel Adesanya takes on Australian Robert Whittaker for the UFC middleweight championship in Melbourne on Sunday.

With more than 40,000 tickets sold weeks the before fight, UFC 243 is on track to surpass the live attendance record set by Ronda Rousey and Holly Holm at the same venue four years ago.

And one of them will be Whanganui artist Jack Marsden-Mayer.

As soon as it was announced that the championship match up would take place in Melbourne, fight fan Marsden-Mayer knew he had to make the trip

