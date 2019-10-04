On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The newest transtasman sporting rivalry is set to explode when former Whanganui fighter Israel Adesanya takes on Australian Robert Whittaker for the UFC middleweight championship in Melbourne on Sunday.
With more than 40,000 tickets sold weeks the before fight, UFC 243 is on track to surpass the live attendance record set by Ronda Rousey and Holly Holm at the same venue four years ago.
And one of them will be Whanganui artist Jack Marsden-Mayer.
As soon as it was announced that the championship match up would take place in Melbourne, fight fan Marsden-Mayer knew he had to make the tripover.
Since then he has fought another five times to move his way up the middleweight rankings and keep his professional MMA record intact at 17 wins, 0 loses.
Adesanya's most recent contest was a five round decision win in Atlanta over American Kelvin Gastelum, in which Adesanya claimed the interim middleweight championship and earned the right to challenge undisputed champion Robert Whittaker.
Angove said it was a tough fight where Adesanya gained experience he could use in the future.
"He didn't fight his best but he found a way to win despite not fighting his best.
"Overcoming the adversity, overcoming being tagged and finishing strong in the fifth round.
"Now you're dealing with a different beast to the guy who rolled up before Atlanta, [Israel] is a guy who knows he can dig deep.
"He's well prepared and he knows the challenge that's in front of him and it's the best fighter he would've faced.
"There's no question that Israel mentally needs to be incredibly sharp in this fight."
If Adesanya is successful, Whanganui will have another connection to a combat sports world champion with both Adesanya and Angove travelling similar paths to get to the top, albeit years apart.
"Both of us got our start [in Whanganui] with localised training but we're also wanderers, we have to develop our skills and not be afraid to train elsewhere to continue that growth," Angove said.
"Both of us made the trek to Auckland, both of us would regularly drive a lot of miles just to be in the environment that gave us the most test and challenge.
"Wherever you start, as long as you've got the drive and motivation you can get there and Israel is a prime example of that."
Adesanya will be joined on the card by his Auckland City Kickboxing teammates Dan Hooker who is fighting in the co-main event, and Brad Riddell who is making his UFC debut.