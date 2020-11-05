Zizi Sparks: Bayfair, Te Ngae Rd traffic congestion short-term pain for long-term gain

But complaints have still flowed faster than the traffic.
I'll be honest, I don't live Eastside in Rotorua and if I did I'm sure I would join residents in complaining about the lengthy delays.
The
plan ahead, take alternative routes or travel at off-peak times solutions are hard to swallow.
The simple fact is people have jobs to get to and they have jobs to get to by a certain time. In Rotorua, there aren't a lot of alternative routes when your city is centred around a lake.
But we all need to realise, the transport agency is doing these works with a long-term view.
The roughly $146 million Baypark to Bayfair upgrade will improve the SH2/SH29A Te Maunga and SH2 Maunganui Rd/Girven Rd intersections.
The Te Ngae Rd upgrades are part of a wider Eastern Corridor project and are also expected to last years. The current intersection upgrade is expected to be finished by Christmas. It is work that's needed.