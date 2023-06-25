French Ambassador Her Excellency Laurence Beau at the New Zealand Tunnellers Memorial in Waihī. Photo / Supplied, Sue Baker Wilson

A bond forged through the adversity of war between Waihī tunnelers and their World War I compatriots in France was commemorated in a visit by the French Ambassador to New Zealand on June 20.

Coal and gold miners from New Zealand helped to enlarge underground quarries at Arras, France, during World War I to create a tactical advantage for Allied forces by housing troops out of sight of German scouts for the 1917 Arras Offensive on the Western Front.

Madame Laurence Beau, the French Ambassador to New Zealand, and Monsieur Eric Soulier, the French Embassy head of culture, education and science came to Waihī and visited the New Zealand Tunnellers Memorial at Gilmour Reserve.

At the reserve, the pair laid a floral tribute before listening to the history of the tunnellers and of the bond that has existed for more than 100 years between miners in New Zealand and France. This follows a recent similar visit by the mayoral delegation from Arras, in Northern France, just before Anzac Day.

The Ambassador also visited the Khaki Miners display at OceanaGold’s Education Centre where Troy Hargreaves, a member of the OceanaGold Waihī Mines Rescue Team, demonstrated the BG4 self-contained breathing apparatus used for rescues in “irrespirable atmospheres”.

Hargreaves explained the current model of the BG4 is similar in many ways to the proto sets miners used for underground rescues beneath the front lines near Arras in World War I. He then invited Eric Soulier to try on the modern version of the equipment.

The Christchurch tunnel in Arras, France was built by the NZ Engineers Tunnelling Company. Sapper Michael Tobin, of Tauranga, is believed to be the first NZ soldier to die on the Western Front.

The Ambassador and Soulier were also invited by Waihī artist Rae Waterhouse to leave a message on the Khaki Miners’ remembrance flowers she had painted.

Representatives from a number of local organisations met with the Ambassador during a themed afternoon tea. On behalf of past and present “military miners”, OceanaGold underground electrical superintendent James Rutledge joined the Ambassador in cutting a cake that featured the tunnellers’ flag along with the French remembrance flower and poppies. James previously served with 1RNZIR and 2ER.

The Ambassador spoke of coming to listen and learn, to solidify long-held friendships.

The visit was organised by World War I social military researcher Sue Baker Wilson QSM, who was the project manager for the tunnelling company memorial and wall. Baker Wilson was also instrumental in the recent mayoral delegation’s visit to New Zealand, which included meeting descendants of the 43 pioneers attached to the tunnellers in Arras.

The mayoral delegation, accompanied by Baker Wilson, had also travelled to Rarotonga to foster and strengthen the relationship with descendants of the three Cook Islands soldiers who had been part of the 43 Pioneers in Arras.

In a speech on the day, Baker Wilson said she was “honoured to have the support and involvement of whānau and friends as well as Waihī Māori Wardens, Waihī Community Marae and representatives of Cook Island Ariki. She also acknowledged the assistance of Cakes & Cupcakes by Kelly, Hauraki District Council, Waihī Heritage Vision and OceanaGold as a “long-standing Tunnelling Company partner”.

In a speech on the day, Baker Wilson said: “Flowers, friendship and future were the themes that ran through the French Ambassador’s visit. We still have so much to learn from each other. This visit helped build lasting memories and strengthened our French-World War 1 Tunnelling Company and 43 pioneers-Te Moana Nui a Kiwa links.”







