Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Home / Bay of Plenty Times
Premium

The chore war: How working couples can make peace on the home front

5 minutes to read
By
Carly Gibbs

Weekend writer

A psychologist says that in some households, traditional views persist about who does what at home, leading to bitterness and resentment between couples. Carly Gibbs reports.

These days people’s attitudes toward gender roles have shifted

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.