Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / Bay of Plenty Times
Premium

'Absolute force': Live storytelling event honours late founder's legacy

8 minutes to read
By
Carly Gibbs

Weekend writer

Tell Me Tauranga/Kōrerohia Mai, is an organisation devoted to the craft of storytelling. It’s real people telling true stories, live and without notes. And they’re on the hunt for new speakers for their latest event,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.