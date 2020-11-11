Te Puke Foodbank street appeal happening next week

Te Puke Foodbank manager Clare Cooper with daughter Liz who came up with the idea of "live for less''.

This year's Te Puke Emergency Services Christmas Food Drive will come with a challenge.

The annual street collection will take place on November 19 with donated goods going to EmpowermentNZ which runs Te Puke Foodbank.

Food bank manager Clare Cooper says the food bank is laying down the gauntlet and encouraging people to ''live for less'' for five days and pass on what they save or don't use.

Clare's daughter Liz came up with the idea.

''We want to put a five day challenge out there for people to 'live for less' _ whatever that means to them,'' says Clare. ''It might mean not buying cups of coffee for those five days.

"Liz is going to live for $20 for the five days and eat out of her garden.''

Initially the idea was to call it a $20 challenge.

''But we thought if we don't put parameters around it, people can just do what they are comfortable with.''

One family has pledged to give up meat for five days and donate what they would have eaten to the food bank, while another will donate groceries.

''Another family has said they will donate money so we thought if we left it really open, people could do what suits them.''

Anyone wanting to be part of 'live for less' is asked to register.

''The idea of registration is it makes it a bit of a commitment.''

It also means those helping out can go into a draw for spot prizes.

Those contributing are also invited to take food along to the EmpowermentNZ hub next Thursday evening where those walking the streets collecting the food will get a supper as thanks for their efforts.

Out collecting will be members of Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade, the police force, St John Ambulance and, thanks to a family connection, the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Clare says this year's appeal is slightly earlier than usual.

''It just gives us a bigger window,'' she says. ''Already what we are putting out this year compared to last year is almost double, so we think Christmas is going to be a big deal and we are just trying to get really organised.''

The food bank has recently had large donations of pasta, tinned tomatoes and toilet rolls so these items are not as crucial as others.

As well as meeting the every day demand for food, the food bank will also be putting together Christmas food parcels.

''We are always looking for chickens and jellies and other things that can make people a nice Christmas dinner.''

For families, the parcels will be accompanied by gifts for children, and EmpowermentNZ is also asking for suitable donations.

The food drive will take place next Thursday starting around 5pm from the fire station and those wanting to register for the ''live for less'' challenge can either visit EmpowermentNZ's Facebook page, or call 07 975 0157 or 027 283 7751.