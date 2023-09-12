Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times
Updated

Tauranga civic precinct: Council seeks 30-year IFF loan for $151.5m - what it will cost ratepayers

Kiri Gillespie
By
4 mins to read
Artist impressions of Tauranga City Council's civic precinct development, Te Manawataki o Te Papa.

Artist impressions of Tauranga City Council's civic precinct development, Te Manawataki o Te Papa.

Tauranga commissioners have approved plans to pursue a 30-year loan towards building the $306.3 million Te Manawataki o Te Papa civic precinct project, which would effectively fix how much ratepayers would contribute.

In a council

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times