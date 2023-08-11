Voyager 2023 media awards
Popular Kiwi Instagram gardener's tips for vege patches big and small

Carly Gibbs

Leah Evans is listing all the different winter vegetables she’s busy harvesting from her garden.

She ticks off broccoli, leeks, carrots, silverbeet, spinach, celery, beetroot and broad beans, before joking, “What haven’t I got?”

Evans,

