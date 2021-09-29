Police investigate burnt-out car on Pāpāmoa beach

The car was found near the Taylor Reserve. Video / Supplied

Police are investigating a burnt-out vehicle found on a Pāpāmoa beach.

A police spokeswoman said police were advised of the burnt-out vehicle around 6:50am on Tuesday near Taylor Reserve and an area known as the boat ramp.

A tow was requested for the vehicle, she said.

The car was found near the Taylor Reserve. Photo / Supplied

The vehicle had previously been reported stolen and the fire was being treated as suspicious.

Ainsley Ngamane had popped down the beach to enjoy the sunny morning and saw the car in the ocean.

"I was pretty shocked. [I] stayed to watch the guys drag it out with a tractor. Was an interesting morning for sure," she said.

Police said the investigation continued.