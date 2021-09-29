Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Police investigate burnt-out car on Pāpāmoa beach

Quick Read
The car was found near the Taylor Reserve. Video / Supplied

Bay of Plenty Times

Police are investigating a burnt-out vehicle found on a Pāpāmoa beach.

A police spokeswoman said police were advised of the burnt-out vehicle around 6:50am on Tuesday near Taylor Reserve and an area known as the boat ramp.

A tow was requested for the vehicle, she said.

The car was found near the Taylor Reserve. Photo / Supplied
The vehicle had previously been reported stolen and the fire was being treated as suspicious.

Ainsley Ngamane had popped down the beach to enjoy the sunny morning and saw the car in the ocean.

"I was pretty shocked. [I] stayed to watch the guys drag it out with a tractor. Was an interesting morning for sure," she said.

Police said the investigation continued.