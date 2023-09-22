10 ways to make the most of daylight saving in the Bay of Plenty

The changing of the clocks: At 2am tomorrow, clocks move forward an hour for daylight saving. We’ve got your activity guide for making the most of the seasonal change.

Follow the glow

Glow worms equals nighttime glittery magic. Photo / RotoruaNZ

For some “wow” factor during the October school holidays, how about a late-night 2km bush adventure to see glow worms?

Real Rotorua offers guided sightseeing tours and our pick is their Nocturnal Adventure Glow Worm Tour, which is suitable for ages 5 and up and takes 2-3 hours, departing at 7.30pm and in mid-summer at 8.15pm.

It was rated number two on TripAdvisor’s 2023 Traveller’s Choice Best of the Best Top Experiences in New Zealand. See: realrotorua.co.nz

Sweet shuckin’

Learn to shuck an oyster like a pro. Photo / Supplied

What goes better with a Vitamin D hit than succulent oysters with lemon juice?

You can try shucking them if you visit Tio Ohiwa, a Māori-owned oyster farm and takeaway shop in Ohiwa, near Ōhope. The farm was first established in 1968 and has had multiple owners, the latest of whom in 2023 are Ngāti Awa descendants.

As part of daily, 90-minute guided cruise tours, participants get a tour of the oyster processing plant and learn how to shuck (and eat) oysters. See: tioohiwa.com

Twilight Teetime

The newest activity in Tauranga is Smallgusta. Photo / Alex Cairns

New Zealand’s first-scale golf course Smallgusta has opened in Oropi just in time for twilight tee-offs.

The custom-built par-35, nine-hole course is the first 1:10 scale miniature putting course in the country, occupying 3000sq m of land. It includes six par-four holes, two par-three holes and a single par-five hole.

It’s open until 6pm with longer hours to be added soon. See: smallgusta.co.nz

After-work plunge

The Sauna Project is offering beachside saunas at both the Mount and Waihi. Photo / Supplied

A new sauna and ice bath experience has arrived in Mount Maunganui this month and promotes contrast therapy - a treatment that involves alternating between hot and cold to stimulate the body’s natural healing processes.

Choose from a handcrafted 36m3 gas-fired sauna, that fits 20 people. And/or custom-built “crystal clear” filtered ice baths that have angled backing so that you can “relax” into them at 6-8C.

The sauna runs at 85-90C and steam can be created by splashing water on to rocks, a traditional Finnish sauna method.

Meanwhile, The Sauna Project is offering weekly beachside saunas at Pilot Bay in the Mount, Waihi Beach and Waikino. After your sweat, cool off in the ocean or Owharoa Falls. See: panaceasauna.co.nz and thesaunaproject.co.nz

Big scoop

A black-coloured hokey pokey ice cream, which was created for the Rugby World Cup. Photo / Supplied

Warmer weather welcomes back the wholesome Kiwi favourite which is rolled ice creams.

Some of the best scoops in the Bay can be found at Mount Made Ice Cream.

They have up to 40 regular flavours and make use of the Bay of Plenty’s fruit bowl (think: kiwifruit, berries, grapefruit). And offer a black-coloured hokey pokey ice cream, which was created for the Rugby World Cup. Its secret ingredient? Activated charcoal.

Also on the menu are doughnuts and Swedish buns, and they make their own sourdough, which they use to make the best cheese toasties. See: mountmade.co.nz

Spring feasting

Who doesn't love a good pizza? Photo / 123RF

There are endless dining options in the Bay to keep you busy (and full) on spring evenings.

Two Tauranga favourites to try if you haven’t already, is the new Israeli restaurant Malka, at Historic Village, serving monthly set menus inspired by the Mediterranean region.

And the punchy Italian flavours at Lloyds Deli & Pizzeria (formerly Avenue Pizza) with killer sandwiches and amazing Detroit-style pizzas.

In Rotorua, Sabroso offers Latin American food and must-try zesty and salty margaritas.

See: @malka_tauranga, avenuepizzanz.com and sabroso.co.nz

Seasonal catch

Trout season starts next Sunday. Photo / Cruise and Fish Rotorua

October 1 sees the opening of most fishable trout waterways.

For those who are the designated cook, not catcher, celebrity chef Nadia Lim’s smoked fish cakes with lemon caper mayo recipe on her website, is a “cinch to make”.

If sea fishing is more your jam but you lack a boat, check out the Maketu charter experience Muirs Tours, run by former Maori All Blacks captain Deon Muir. He also offers a kaimoana “cookout” experience after the trip. See: muirstours.com

‘Tis the season to entertain

Learn how to make fresh pasta and wow your dinner guests. Photo / Autentico

Brush up your cooking skills in anticipation of the upcoming festive season, with authentic Italian cooking classes at the Papamoa Sport and Recreation Centre.

The 2.5-hour classes are run in small groups led by Italian chef Stefano Raimondi from Milan, who has 17 years of cooking experience.

Make everything from mushroom risotto and tiramisu to fresh pasta and bolognese sauce, pesto, and apple strudel.

His Sunday classes are designed for both the novice cook and the culinary. See: autentico.co.nz

Volcanic vista

Inferno Crater. Photo / Graeme Murray





Cocktail classes are a fun way to spend an evening. Photo / 123RF

Toast to the changing season with a Pink and Sassy or maybe a Ginger Mojito, at Miss Gee’s Bar & Eatery in Tauranga.

Their group cocktail (or mocktail) classes will see you get hands-on to create wow flavours from their menu.

Bartenders will guide you in either a 60-minute class (two drinks) or a 90-minute class (three drinks).

Mixology inspo can also be found at Gindulgence on November 4, at Tauranga’s Wharepai Domain.

New Zealand’s single-site gin festival will feature 80-plus gins from 24 distillers. See: gindulgence.co.nz and missgees.co.nz