Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / Bay of Plenty Times
Premium

10 ways to make the most of daylight saving in the Bay of Plenty

5 minutes to read
By
Carly Gibbs

Weekend writer

The changing of the clocks: At 2am tomorrow, clocks move forward an hour for daylight saving. We’ve got your activity guide for making the most of the seasonal change.

Follow the glow

Glow worms equals nighttime glittery magic. Photo / RotoruaNZ
Glow worms equals nighttime glittery magic. Photo / RotoruaNZ

For some

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.