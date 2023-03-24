Voyager 2022 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Luka Connor on gender uprising in rugby: ‘It won’t be that’s the All Blacks, and that’s the Black Ferns. It’s going to be those are rugby players’

9 minutes to read
By
Carly Gibbs

Weekend writer

Long after the big hits, and the cheering for the runaway tries, fans gathered on the grass after a Super Rugby Aupiki game this month to meet the players, one of whom is Luka Connor.

