Cutting the cake are existing life members, newly inducted and representatives of newly inducted life members. From left, Alan Dodwell, Chad Dick, Mat Kindley, Wendy Sharpe, Dane Stollery, Craig Peart, Nic Millichip, Troy Stollery, Josh Dowds and Sean Carnachan. Photo / Michelle Millichip

Local footy fans celebrated 50 years of Katikati Football Club at the weekend which culminated in inducting six new life members.

The Katikati Football Club kicked off its 50-year day of celebration day with a fun afternoon of games for all at Moore Park followed by an adults event on Saturday night.

The younger footy players got their boots out and indulged in fusions of the sport such as “football volleyball’', “football golf’', football with water pistols and footy within an inflatable arena (provided by Fun First Football).

They also enjoyed a lolly scramble and barbecue.

A fun football inflatable arena was provided.

The senior members had their fun as well — an open invitation went out to all past and present players, referees, coaches, members and parents for celebrations and a bit of a knees-up at the club.

A cake was cut and the club’s new life members are Craig Peart, Mat Kindley, Wendy Sharpe, Nic Millichip, Ivan Dowds and Brian Stollery.

The Katikati Football Club was formed with just a few junior teams back in 1973. A spokesman says the club grew exponentially over the years and playing numbers are now as strong as ever.



