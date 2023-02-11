Voyager 2022 media awards
Premium
Bay of Plenty Times

‘I can buy myself flowers’: Singletons on self-love; couples on what makes long-term relationships tick

14 minutes to read
By , Carly Gibbs

Here, three couples and three singletons from the Bay of Plenty, share their love stories and answer questions on relationships, ahead of Valentine’s Day on February 14.

Two of us

Dave and Jenny Lewy

‘Nine

