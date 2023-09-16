Stylists' tips: Noughties revival in spring fashion trends

Want to stay ahead of the fashion curve? First, you need to look back. From lace to mesh, metallics, ballet flats, low-waist pants, waistcoats and “denim-on-denim”, these are the ‘90s and ‘00s comebacks making an appearance this spring. Carly Gibbs has Mount Maunganui personal stylists Laura Lees and Hannah Castle list the trends.

The big news in the late 1990s was the impending approach of Y2K: the name given to the computer meltdown that would halt the world at the turn of the century. These days, the term is less about that and more about the noughties fashion of the time. A fewtrends are now re-emerging thanks to fashion’s cyclical nature.

The stylists:

Laura Lees has forged a career in fashion and media both here and in Australia, and in 2018, swapped her “YSL handbags for Bonds wondersuits” when she had twins.

Lees studied at the Professional Styling Academy of Australia and became a personal stylist in 2014, launching her business @laura_lees_the_stylist_trade the same year.

Fellow stylist Hannah Castle is a mum of three and has been a registered nurse for 20 years. She recently decided to follow her passion for fashion and has set up her business @hannahcastle.stylist.

Laura Lees. Photo / Supplied

Hannah Castle. Photo / Supplied

Their trends to know:

Statement denim

Denim-on-denim is a fashion comeback. Photo / Marle

This season Lees says it’s all about the return of the flare; discolour; large pockets; and some lighter denim. And whether high or low-waisted, don’t be afraid to “double-denim” (think outfits reminiscent of 2001-era Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, Castle says).

Denim works well with most colours and looks great with a luxe sports shoe or mule.

“Apart from standard commercial-known denim brands, I can never go past Zara to find two to three pairs of jeans without breaking the budget,” Lee says.

Castle encourages experimentation: “Patchwork; distressed denim; button-up shirts with baggy jeans; denim midi skirt with a denim cropped top; even denim accessories.”

Waistcoats

Kate Moss's noughties favourite staple is back for 2023. Photo / Found Store

The classic waistcoat from the ‘90s and ‘00s is also enjoying a renaissance.

If it feels too warm for a blazer or a shirt, the waistcoat is your answer, Castle says.

Her top stores for this modelesque Kate Moss-inspired look, are Dissh, and Mount Maunganui-based fashion labels Marle and Repertoire.

Ballet flats

Ballet pumps are back on the fashion radar. Photo / La Tribe

“Love them or hate them, they’re back,” Castle says of the classic silhouette, which can be worn in the traditional style, or a thinner, semi-sheer “fishnet” flat.

As well as comfy, they can be worn with anything.

“Celebrities to royals can be seen sporting this chic look.”

Boho

Riley Keough plays Daisy in Daisy Jones & The Six. Photo / Amazon Prime

The return of boho was kickstarted by Daisy Jones and the Six, theseries based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel about a fictional band from the 1970s.

However, Lees says inspiration has also come from the 1990s.

Rather than go “full boho” though, opt for subtleties: ruffles; romantic distress tops; frayed edges; and mesh (“hello, ‘90s vibes”).

“Crochet details are also cute to feminise a look.”

Metallics

Add some silver to your spring wardrobe. Photo / Found Store

The many shades of metal have made a dazzling comeback with gold and silver all over the runways from shoes to bags, and eye makeup.

Castle suggests trying the trend by pairing a white tank top with silver pants; or jeans with a gold knit tee.

When it comes to makeup, Lees says “less is more”. Swap out the foundation for a “glowing, dewy BB cream”.

She suggests golden tones around the eyes and cheekbones, paired with a “powerful” mascara, of which her pick is the MAC Extended Play mascara from Mecca.

Sundresses

Sundresses are everywhere right now and black a "must". Photo / BLAKCHAOS

With spring’s unpredictable weather, the versatile sundress can be worn day or night.

Lees says to go for forgiving fabrics that don’t cling to your skin and when it comes to colour, a black sundress is a staple as you can change up your shoes and jackets each day, depending on the weather.

“Sundresses are everywhere right now and not only is black a must, but bright colours and ombre tones are a win,” she says.

Midi skirts

The classic mid-length skirt will be a favourite for spring and summer. Photo / BLAKCHAOS

This season Lees says to try for ombre tones, sunset shades, feminine lace, and frayed edges, paired with a tucked-in shirt and a jacket.

Slouchy and low-waisted

Ownley 'Wait For It' cargo pants. Photo / Found Store

Slouchy T-shirts, blazers, wide-leg trousers and cargos. Wearing the pants low-waist (another 00s revival) adds a further nod to the trend, Castle advises.

Make it a casual look with white sneakers and a baseball cap or add heels for Friday night drinks with the girls.

The big print

Bold and big prints are in. Photo / BLAKCHAOS

A matching top and bottom in a big, bolder print, is making its way into New Zealand stores and is an easy way to dress casually or “vamp up” with heels, Lees says.

She owns seven matching, casual suits in plain colours and patterns.

“A little front tuck and some heels with bold sunglasses (is a look) I’m rocking on the repeat,” she says.

Linen

Linen is a staple. Photo / Marle

Whether it’s throwing linen pants over swimwear, or wearing them out to dinner, linen options are endless.

Lees buys her linen from Dissh and Marle.

Sunglasses

Isle of Eden 'Pia' tort sunglasses. Photo / Found Store

A plastic frame is a “must” and earthy tones, black or tort.

“Lenses are a little more transparent right now, which are softer on the skin,” Lees says.

Her picks of brands right now are Valley, Poppy Lissiman, Prada, Pared Eyewear and Isle of Eden.

Co-ord sets

Wear a co-ord set together or mix and match. Photo / Found Store

Whether it’s floral, monochrome or in keeping with retro, you can wear a co-ord set together or mix and match.

Zara and Dissh are top of Castle’s list of where to shop for the look.

Alternatively, opt for the same tones, and simple, soft-tailored pieces, Lees says.

She gives the example of relaxed pants with a matching waistcoat and/or jacket.

A classic shirt can be used to layer items on or make it the feature of your outfit. Adding heels, boots, or sports shoes, accessorised by solid, plastic-framed sunglasses and statement earrings, is her “go-to”.

For co-ord sets, she recommends shopping at Seed, Zara and Decjuba.

Oversized bags

Oversized bags are this season's most functional trend. Photo / Found Store

Practicality wins this spring with oversized bags beating out mini bags.

The ‘XL’ bag can be a functional tote, ruched bag, and everything in between.

Found Store in Hamilton has some great options, Castle says.

Icy pastels

Lilac is the colour of 2023 as pictured in the 'Defiant Shirt'. Photo / BLAKCHAOS

Move over Barbiecore, the fashion world is favouring another candy-coloured shade and it’s lavender or “digital lavender” as labelled by trendsetters.

The softness of lavender can be mixed and matched with denim, and neutral tones such as tan.

“It’s such a vibrant colour, which can elevate an outfit,” Castle says.

“Playful, yet sophisticated.”

She suggests shopping for the pastel-soft hue at Mount Maunganui stores BLAKCHAOS or Tilda.