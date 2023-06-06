The Bethlehem Birthing Centre is being taken over by Te Whatu Ora. Photo / NZME

The Government will take over the operation of Tauranga’s Bethlehem Birthing Centre from July 1.

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand confirmed the “new partnership”, saying the centre had enjoyed a “close collaboration” with Te Whatu Ora Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty, formerly the Bay of Plenty District Health Board for many years.

The birthing centre was founded by Chloe Wright in 2014 as a social enterprise.

Wright said the future of the birthing centre was in “safe hands” with Te Whatu Ora.

“It was always my dream that a gold standard of care for birthing and post-natal mothers would be offered to women in New Zealand Aotearoa, and Te Whatu Ora has stepped into this space,” Wright said.

“This now allows us to focus our support and funding on wide-ranging perinatal, fourth trimester, and generational support for whānau.”

She said the birthing centre’s services would continue as normal throughout the management transition phase.

Te Whatu Ora in Hauora a Toi acting interim hospital and specialist services lead Sarah Mitchell said, after July 1 it would “look to ensure continuity of delivery of primary birthing at the birthing centre with the vision that birthing parents continue to receive the high-quality service the centre is known for”.

After the transition period it would “look for ways to increase birthing opportunities at the centre through a whānau-centred approach ensuring a culturally safe and high-quality primary birth experience”, Mitchell said.