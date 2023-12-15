Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Home / Bay of Plenty Times
Premium

Bay of Plenty holidays: How to make a staycation feel like an actual holiday

6 minutes to read
By
Carly Gibbs

Weekend writer

If your time off work this Christmas is limited, you’ve lucked out on getting a camping spot, or Airbnb-ing is not within your budget, you can still experience the benefits of a summer holiday at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.