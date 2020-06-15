

The first bus fare sold on Sunday for the inaugural bus-51 was at 9am, to the very lady who fought to get it there.

While some were taking it easy on Sunday morning, Pyes Pā resident Janet Tullis was up bright and early to enjoy the ride from the Pyes Pā shopping centre down to do a spot of shopping at Tauranga Crossing.

The changes made by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council have come about following community feedback received in 2019 after consultation.

Now those who cannot or choose not to drive in heavy traffic, as Tullis puts it, will no longer have to divert to Greerton and on to another bus to the shopping complex.

With the new route, Janet and many others no longer have to get the bus to Greerton to then get another to Tauranga Crossing. Photo / Supplied

"I can do that, I'm 82 and I'm strong enough to do that, but some people can't and that is what this is all about.

"Of course, all the traffic has got so busy so it was to allow people who don't drive anymore to take the bus."

It was a suggestion from fellow Althorp Village resident Susan Andersen that provoked Tullis to create a petition, which she then took around other retirement villages in the area to gather signatures.

With the support from her local council candidate, Larry Baldock, Tullis then presented the petition to the regional council and the rest is history.

Councillor Larry Baldock was thanked by Janet for his commitment to her community and advocation. Photo / Supplied

"This service will provide a great facility to the retirement villages for the elderly."

While there were changes to the route one bus in 2018, which operated in the Pyes Pā area, Bay of Plenty Regional Council strategy and science general manager Namouta Poutasi said, this route was the first of its kind.

"The network design was first developed in 2017. Since then Tauranga Crossing has become much more of a drawcard for customers than was initially foreseen."

Poutasi said the estimated cost to run the service was $120,000 per year excluding fares and subsidy. However, with Waka Kōtahi NZ Transport Agency funding it was $60,000.