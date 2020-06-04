Port of Tauranga Limited has announced Melanie Dyer as its new Corporate Services Manager.

Dyer replaces the recently retired Sara Lunam and will join Port of Tauranga later this year. She is currently the General Manager People and Culture for Tauranga-based Trustpower Limited.

Prior to joining Trustpower in 2014, Dyer spent 11 years at Hydro Tasmania, where she held various roles including People and Performance Manager and Manager Health, Safety and Quality.

Port of Tauranga. Photo / File

She has a Master's degree in organisational development and leadership studies.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Covid-19 coronavirus: Port of Tauranga withdraws earnings guidance

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Port of Tauranga welcomes news forestry sector will return to work

• Port of Tauranga records largest-ever cargo exchange

• Covid 19 coronavirus: New measures at Port of Tauranga for urgent cargo

Port of Tauranga chief executive Mark Cairns said the company was pleased to have found a candidate of Dyer's calibre.

"Melanie's expertise and experience in skills and leadership development will be invaluable as we continue to build capacity at New Zealand's busiest port while maintaining our special "can-do" culture," he said.

Port of Tauranga also announced today its Group Health and Safety Manager Pat Kirk had joined the Senior Management Team.

Kirk joined the company seven years ago and has more than three decades' experience in health and safety.

"Our people are our top priority and Pat's appointment to the senior team reflects the importance of their health and safety to our ongoing success," Cairns said.