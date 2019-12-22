Waihi Beach's KiwiCamp officially opens this week.

The site was set up at the large carpark along Seaforth Rd towards Bowentown with a pay-as-you-go digital key system and a number of other facilities for freedom campers.

KiwiCash digital keys could be bought from council area offices in the Western Bay and from some Waihi Beach retailers to use the facilities.

The site will be monitored closely over summer with CCTV and check-ups twice a day.

Advertisement

The council was one of only three councils to gain funding for the facility and other freedom camping resources from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

It applied for the funding to help address a lack of amenities for freedom camping in the peak summer season – particularly in popular areas such as Waihi Beach.

Freedom campers wishing to camp overnight at the Bowentown Seaforth Rd carpark next to the new facility must still comply with the council's Freedom Camping Bylaw.

The council has 47 freedom camping sites across the district and employs a security firm from October to March to monitor and ensure compliance with the bylaw.