Emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 29 on the Lower Kaimai after the car veered off the road and ended up in the Wairoa River.



The crash happened at 7.40 pm and police arrived on the scene at 7.50 pm.



Initial indications are that the vehicle crashed off the road into became submerged in the water.



A police spokeswoman said one person is out of the car and is reported to have moderate injuries and a second person is believed to still be inside the car.

Emergency services personnel were also responding, he said.



More to come.