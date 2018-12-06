Police are urging people to take extra care following an increase in car break-ins in Tauranga.

Over the past few months thieves have been targeting vehicles with items left inside them including radar detectors.

Tauranga Area Manager Response Senior Sergeant Eddie Lyttle said they encouraged owners to keep vehicles safe by taking some very basic precautionary measures.

"The easiest way to protect your valuables is to remove them from your vehicle.

"If you do need to leave items unattended make sure they're out of sight and your vehicle is locked."

Lyttle advised people to park in busy, open, and well-lit areas whenever possible.

"Items like radar detectors or GPS units, which are often left on dashboards, are especially appealing to opportunistic thieves, so take these with you or leave them out of sight.

"Anyone with information about thefts from vehicles, or anyone who has had property stolen, is urged to contact their local police immediately — the sooner we know about this the better chance we have of catching the offenders and preventing further crime," Lyttle said.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.