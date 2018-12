Santas are gathering en masse at Mount Main Beach, ready to run in the Great New Zealand Santa Run.

Watch out Mauao, here comes Tauranga’s Great New Zealand Santa Run, benefitting the Graeme Dingle Foundation. Posted by Bay of Plenty Times on Tuesday, 4 December 2018

Amount the record entries to this year's event, supporting the Graeme Dingle Foundation, is Mayor Greg Brownless.

Dan Allen-Gordon from the foundation said there were around 240 entries.