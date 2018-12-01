Tauranga Intermediate School's newest principal has made a promise to each of his students.

"I promise to make sure our students will continue to explore their personal potential at our school, in particular, developing their communication and collaboration skills and their ability to think critically."

Cameron Mitchell will lead the school from Term 2 next year.

The current deputy principal will take over from his predecessor Brian Diver, who announced, in June this year, he was stepping down after more than two decades as principal of the school.

Mitchell said he was "happy and excited" to have been appointed the new principal and said his predecessor Brian Diver had been an integral supporter.

"They are huge footsteps to follow. He is leaving an amazing legacy here at Tauranga Intermediate and the Tauranga Moana community," he said.

"It is up to me to continue to develop our strengths but also to pick up on those modern paradigms of education around the 21st Century learning."

Mitchell started his teaching career at Tauranga Intermediate in 1996 and has since taught and held leadership positions in Wellington, London and Singapore.

He has had experience at an International Baccalaureate School in Singapore and has also held a role as academic director for a large private education company.

The 45-year-old returned to Tauranga Intermediate School in June last year when he was appointed deputy principal.

The father-of-two holds a Masters of Education in Leadership, Policy and Change Management and a Bachelor of Education and Diploma of Teaching.

He is also sitting his Level 4 certificate in tikanga Māori through Te Wānanga o Aotearoa.

Mitchell is a keen advocate for 21st Century learning and giving today's children the skills needed to move forward into the future.

"A lot of those things revolve around being effective communicators, critical thinkers and ability to collaborate with a wide range of people," he said.

"It is also about supporting personal potential and making the most of every opportunity on offer for them."

Mitchell said most importantly, educators needed to change with society.

"I hope to bring a clear vision around where we want to go with our school curriculum and teaching and learning process," he said.

That vision included continuing an integrated curriculum, ensuring high student engagement and strengthening the use of e-learning where students were creators not just consumers.

Mitchell was looking forward to leading the school alongside his new staff members.

"Good leaders surround themselves with great people," he said.

Outgoing principal Brian Diver fully endorsed Mitchell as the new principal.

"The school will be in excellent hands with Cameron taking over the stewardship of it," he said.

"I look forward to him moving the school into a dynamic context for emerging adolescent education."

Diver wished Mitchell well in his future as Tauranga Intermediate School's newest leader.

"It provides a seamless transition from someones who has been here a long time to the new direction the school will be moving in."

Five things about Mr Mitchell

- Likes to keep fit. Enjoys playing social touch rugby and spending time at the beach

- Enjoys spending time with his family

- Likes to travel

- Likes eating food from different cultures

- Favourite colour is blue, the colour of the ocean and the sky