Tauranga and Greerton fire crews were called to scrub fire in Carmichael Rd, Bethlehem tonight.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two fire crews from Tauranga and one from Greerton responded to the small vegetation fire at the rear of a residential property.

The spokesman said the 20sq m fire, which had been reported about 6pm, was now out.

The spokesman was unable to confirm what caused the fire.