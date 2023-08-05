12 Questions: Tauranga Arts Festival’s Shane Bosher

Hard work and exciting collaboration will come to fruition from October 19-29 for the new artistic director of the 13th biannual Tauranga Arts Festival, Shane Bosher. Carly Gibbs gets Shane’s insight into how he chose the 27 events on offer, which span from hip-hop to comedy, theatre, waiata and poetry.

CG: Welcome, Shane. What do you know about the Tauranga Arts Festival audience?

Shane: I know that the festival has enjoyed ongoing and unwavering support from a loyal foundation audience. This year, we want to extend that reach to include people who may not have experienced the festival before.

In 2019, when we presented our last full festival, 91 per cent of tickets sold were from the Bay of Plenty region; 32 per cent of tickets sold were to people aged under 45; and 70 per cent of our audience identifies as female.

CG: You took over from Gabrielle Vincent, who left in February to have her second child. What have you done differently from your predecessors?

Shane: Before I started, Gabrielle had already laid the foundations for a terrific festival. This programme is reflective of some of her programming passions as well as my own.

I’ve previously been involved in the Tauranga festivals, bringing the shows Brel in 2013 and Both Sides Now in 2015.

This year, as artistic director, I want to activate the CBD in its first festival since 2019, bringing the many communities of Tauranga back together.

This is the first Tauranga Arts Festival since 2019 and there’s a host of big stars this year, including pop sensation Theia (pictured).

CG: You live in Auckland and have been a director, actor and producer for 20 years; have a background in programming performing arts in NZ and Australia, and are an Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate. What’s your personal career highlight?

Shane: Developing a new audience and community of practice for Auckland’s Silo Theatre from 2001 to 2014.

I engaged with many incredible artists, some of whom I have been able to programme into this festival: Mia Blake, Fasitua Amosa and Morgana O’Reilly.

Another highlight was directing Silo Theatre’s 2010 production of When the Rain Stops Falling. It was hugely challenging and I was fiercely proud. It required me to draw on every aspect of my craft and experience as a director.

CG: When curating the festival programme, what’s your secret to knowing what’s contemporary and compelling versus what won’t make the cut?

Shane: I’m programming for a whole lot of different audiences, so I need to see the work through the lenses of these communities.

This year, I have sat and observed an audience’s response to a work as much as the work itself. This is why I’ve programmed The Savage Coloniser Show (a theatrical adaption of Tusiata Avia’s award-winning poems). I saw it shift perspectives for the audiences that experienced it. There was some controversy leading up to its premiere, and some audiences were careful and curious in their approach to the production. It was amazing, then, to see the audience of both Pasifika and Pākehā rise in unity at the show’s end to give it a much-deserved standing ovation.

'The Savage Coloniser Show' is a play based on Tusiata Avia’s poetry work.

CG: There’s a host of big stars this year, from pop sensation Theia to novelist Emily Perkins; filmmaker Gaylene Preston; and some of NZ’s finest original theatre works including The Haka Party Incident. Was it hard to convince any big names to be part of your vision?

Shane: Wonderfully, no. Over the years, the Tauranga festival has created a reputation for looking after artists and drawing audiences to their work.

CG: What’s going to be this year’s biggest crowd-puller?

Shane: Something that will draw people together from all communities is Waiata Mai at the Edgewater Fan, which will see singer Ria Hall perform alongside other glorious musos. We have exciting line-up announcements to come of others who will join Ria on stage. The spirit behind the work is joyous, and this great free event has been curated by Tauranga’s own Jason Te Mete.

With our ticketed events, we’re pleased to see how audiences have responded to the early release of The Haka Party Incident. Over half of the tickets for this season are already booked.

CG: Do you curate to attract a particular market?

Shane: Yeah, absolutely. While there are some shows that have universal appeal, there are also events that are programmed with specific audiences in mind.

This is why the festival leaps from street dance battles to the genius of some of our best authors and thinkers. Saying this, I’d encourage people to step out of their comfort zone and try something new – it’s what festivals are about, after all.

'The Haka Party Incident' is proving popular among audiences.

CG: Where is the most surprising place you can discover a festival event this year?

Shane: We wanted to establish an arts precinct that people could walk between, taking in multiple experiences a day.

This means you can check out an exhibition, see an early show, grab a bite to eat and then go to a music gig.

There are three bespoke pop-up events that celebrate our great visual artists. Punters can journey between the Cargo Shed, Red Square and Toi Tauranga Art Gallery’s new pop-up space to encounter three very different activations.

CG: What would you say is the most unique component of this year’s programme?

Shane: The out-of-the-box experience this year is Mission Control: Mars.

I’ve been a fan of the production company Hackman since I experienced one of their first interactive shows, Apollo 13.

It turned me into a big kid, gleefully pushing buttons and working with other audience members to fulfil tasks. Who can resist an interactive adventure where you have your own digital console and become part of a team that works against the odds to protect the space station?

Hackman’s work is infectious, and I know audiences will go bananas for this.

CG: Many of the events are family-friendly, interactive and free. Why is this important to you?

Shane: The festival needs to be available to all of the people of Tauranga, irrespective of their bank balance.

Festivals need to invest in the next generation of audiences too – it is our responsibility to inspire future artists, innovators and art lovers.

CG: You are known to be a cheerleader for the transformative impact of storytelling. What do you hope audiences will take from the festival experience?

Shane: I want to encourage audiences to have a conversation with someone new. Consider things from another perspective. Find joy in connection and learning. Stay curious – it will keep you young.

To me, there’s nothing better than sitting in a room full of strangers laughing your head off or feeling like an artist is singing directly to you.

Bosher is looking forward to hearing singer Tama Waipara again.

CG: What are you most looking forward to seeing this year and why?

Shane: Hearing singer Tama Waipara again. I first came across Tama early in his career when he sang at a friend’s birthday party. I was struck by his powerful, soulful voice and the way he could hold a room.

Whenever I need a pick-me-up, I play one of his albums. I saw his new gig Te Katoa at the Auckland Arts Festival earlier this year. It is absolute magic.

For the full festival lineup and tickets, visit taurangafestival.co.nz

Carly Gibbs is a weekend magazine writer for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post and has been a journalist for two decades. She is a former news and feature writer, for which she’s been both an award finalist and winner.