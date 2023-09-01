10 of the best: Where to take Dad this Father’s Day (or any day, for that matter)

How to give the paternal figure in your life a day out tomorrow that suits the many types of dads.

For the kid at heart

Drifting will guarantee a smiling Dad on Sunday.

If Dad has a competitive streak, challenge him to a kids-versus-dad battle in one of three activities at Mount Maunganui’s BayStation: drift trikes, laser tag and paintball.

Our pick is the drift trikes. This Kiwi invention is a trike that can be ridden in all weather on an indoor go-kart-like course, on a polished concrete track.

Powered by an electric front wheel, they have custom-built drifting rear wheels for smooth slide-out drifts and long, slow skids. See: www.baystation.co.nz.

For the gamer

The Cave is a big kids' playground.

Get Dad off his usual gaming spot - AKA the couch - and bond together at The Cave in Papamoa. He can blow away zombies, take a trek over ancient ruins and travel to the stars, all in one afternoon.

The Cave provides a blacked-out big kids’ playground that offers hundreds of different VR experiences; virtual escape rooms; e-sports and simulator racing. In a family tournament, dads can play solo or battle mum and the tweens and teens. See: www.thecave.co.nz.

For the cosmopolitan

Grill N’ Roll is new to the restaurant scene in Rotorua.

For the wanderlust dad who digs new experiences, the Western Bay’s newest restaurant Sailor Galley & Rum Bar in Mount Maunganui is sure to be a hit. Sailor offers a “travel-inspired culinary journey”, with a side glass of rum (or a cocktail).

Even better, its executive chef is Australian superstar Perrin Yates, who’s cooked at some of the world’s best hotels and resorts.

In Rotorua, their newest restaurant is Grill N’ Roll - an Asian fusion grill and barbecue, with, wait for it, an “all-you-can-meat” option. Or, go down the tried and tested route with Pullman Rotorua, which is serving up a buffet “Father’s Day Feast” from 12pm-6pm. See www.sailormount.nz and www.grillnroll.co.nz.

For the groover

Tickets to the New Zealand Blues and BBQ Festival would make a sweet present for Dad.

Dad can enjoy some sweet tunes by jazz vocalist Allana Goldsmith and British pianist Mark Baynes at the Rotorua Citizens Club from 5pm-8pm.

However, if he’s worn out by the day’s events and a night out isn’t appealing, you could buy him tickets for a music event he can plan for. The four-day New Zealand Blues and BBQ Festival hits the Rotorua Village Green on November 24-26 and will feature headline acts 19-Twenty; Fiona Boyes; Grant Haua and Midge Marsden. Get tickets at: www.bluesandbbq.co.nz.

For the luxe-life lovin’

The Salt Sauna, part of Wai Ariki's "Restorative Journey", is one of three saunas in Te Ahi Tupua – the Eternal Flame, which involves a series of hot and cold, wet and dry experiences to contribute to transformative wellbeing.

For the discerningly dapper Dad, a trip to the newly minted Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa will be a welcome luxury. The world-leading wellness centre is situated beside Lake Rotorua and offers opulent self-care gift packages, all of which are likely to see Dad emerge on to the streets a vision before his working week begins. See: www.wai-ariki.co.nz.

For the sporty

Have fun with a game of B-ball at the Bay's best half-court. Photo / 123rf

What can you do with Dad that’s one-on-one? How about a duel at the best new basketball half-court in the Bay? Located on the Rotorua Lakefront, the court is part of a $40 million redevelopment of the area. After the match, it can be the winner’s shout (age-dependent) at Brew in Eat Streat, which is within easy walking distance.

For the thrifty

What Dad doesn't love a bargain? Photo / 123rf

If Dad prefers thrifty over splashy, there are pop-up thrift markets that happen on the first Sunday of every month - and that means tomorrow!

He can find clothes, bric-a-brac, homeware and more at 121 Maunganui Road in Mount Maunganui from 8.30am-12.30pm. There are also the Day Out Markets at Bethlehem Town Centre in Tauranga from 9am-1pm.

For the history buff

A chance to hear some local history may appeal to Dad.

If Dad is the type who prefers more intellectual stimulation, he might like to escape the house to hear a talk from Lieutenant Colonel Dr Cliff Simons, a military historian who specialises in New Zealand’s colonial warfare. Simons will talk about the battle of Te Ranga, which was fought on June 21, 1864, seven weeks after the battle of Pukehinahina (Gate Pā). The talk will run from 2pm-3pm at Brian-Watkins House Museum hall. Entry by koha.

For the one who likes Mother - or Father - Nature

Join Dad on a 2WD off-road electric bike adventure.

If the sun is shining, why not head to Rotorua’s Adventure Playground for a UBCO Bike Tour? The easy-to-ride, Kiwi-designed, 2WD off-road electric bikes are perfect for exploring the surrounding native bush. There’s also clay bird shooting, guided self-drive 4x4 tours and paintball, all at the same location.

In Tauranga, Tect All Terrain Park also provides loads of activities for your outdoorsman, and he can even bring along the family dog. See www.adventureplayground.co.nz and www.tectpark.co.nz.

For the Sunday driver

The Cider Factorie.

Head out on the open road to The Cider Factorie in Te Puna, near Tauranga, or maybe the Surf Shack Eatery in Waihī Beach.

The Cider Factorie has been crafting award-winning ciders from their micro-cidery since 2012, and your dad can try them all by creating his own tasting paddle selection. They also offer a small plate menu, local wines and craft beers.

Or in Waihī Beach, the award-winning Surf Shack Eatery provides hearty dad tucker (think: Lonely Planet-rated gourmet burgers; all-day brekkie and street food) in an environment based on the Kiwi bach. See www.ciderfactorie.co.nz and www.surfshackeatery.co.nz.