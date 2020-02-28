Whanganui artist Dan Mills has transformed Hāwera's unsightly rail bridge into a work of art.

The bridge at the southern entranceway to the town was officially opened on Thursday after five weeks of being hidden behind scaffolding and scrim.

Mills' mural now adorns the bridge, which was previously covered in tagging.

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon said the rail bridge had been an ugly, graffitied structure in much need of a facelift for many years.

"It's essentially the southern entranceway into Hāwera," Nixon said.

"Rather than a tagged, grey, dirty front door, we now have a gateway to our town which is a part of our public history, fresh, vibrant and welcoming."

South Taranaki District Council staff worked on ideas for a mural across the facade and after lengthy consultation with KiwiRail, iwi, NZ Transport Agency and potential funders, it all came together, Nixon said.

The advice and guidance for much of the Māori designs were provided by local Ngāti Hāmua and Ngāti Hāpōtiki hapū representatives, Rukutai Watene, Turangapito Parata and Chris Parata.

"Dan's proven experience working on rail bridges and his solid reputation with NZ KiwiRail was a factor in getting the project over the line," Nixon said.

"Comfortable working on large structures as well as canvas and with sculpture, his work is seen around the world from Paris to Canberra, Slovakia and New Zealand."

Councillor and former Hawera Community Board chair Celine Filbee said Mills had created a meaningful, vibrant and attractive design.

"Kawakawa, surf, cabbage trees and whaharoa, all part of the South Taranaki landscape, are elegantly combined to beautify the structure," Filbee said.

"Under the bridge a large motif of the 28th Māori Battalion stands out – acknowledging the men who served during World War II, particularly the South Taranaki Māori in D Company. I think that's fitting because other than a few names on a Pātea Memorial, there has been little mention of these brave men in our district."

The mural project was funded by the South Taranaki District Council, Te Hāwera Community Board, Bizlink Hāwera (Business Association) and KiwiRail.