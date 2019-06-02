Whanganui Potters' Studio (WPS) has a stunning array of works on show at the 2019 Ceramics Exhibition.

Each year, the society exhibits work by members and guest artists at the Whanganui Community Arts Centre.

This year's featured guest potter is Helen Perrett.

Perrett's whimsical works, sculpted from terracotta and porcelain, are influenced by her fascination with mythology and folklore.

"I like to draw on history, literature, mythology, children's book illustration and the rich history of ceramics for inspiration," the artist says.

A number of WPS artists practise other art forms. Three members - John Singleton, Frances Sim-Higgins and Diane Fazzini - are also showing their paintings at the exhibition, while Duncan Smith has a selection of mixed-media works on show.

Smith moved to Whanganui from the Kapiti Coast a year ago and established his Treetop Oasis Studio and Gallery on Durie Hill.

His eye-catching ceramic works have a glossy metallic appearance, which Smith says he achieved with paint and transparent sealant rather than glazes.

"I painted the bisque-fired pieces with a mix of oils and acrylics and I'm pretty pleased with the results.

"It's something I hadn't tried before and I had a lot of fun with it."

There are works by 19 other WPS members in the exhibition of predominantly sculptures.

WPS was founded as Wanganui Potters Society Inc in 1975 and voted to change its name last year.

Longtime member April Pearson spoke at the exhibition opening and said it was the 40th annual show she had attended.

"I remember when we moved to these premises, which were the former bus repair depot," she said.

"The walls were all blackened and it was pretty dirty, but just look at it now."

Pearson recalled most Whanganui potters were working on wheels in those days, but now they use a wide range of techniques.

Whanganui Potters' Studio Annual Exhibition: Front gallery, Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay until Saturday, June 8. Gallery hours 10am to 4pm Tuesday to Friday and 10am to 1pm on Saturday.