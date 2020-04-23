The Whanganui RSA says there is "no excuse" to not commemorate Anzac Day this weekend despite services being cancelled around the country.

Kyle Dalton, who was organising Whanganui's Anzac events, said it was disappointing a service could not be held to honour those past and present who have served New Zealand.

"It will be the first time many of the men and women who served, but also their families, have not attended an Anzac Day service as such, ever. So, it's going to be a very different day for many people.

"It's not really cancelled, it's just a different way of commemorating it, is the way many are looking at it."

The RSA and New Zealand Defence Force have invited the country to join them at 6am on Saturday, April 25, to pay respect and acknowledge the thousands who have and are still serving.

People are reminded to stay within their bubbles, but encouraged to stand at the letterbox or front door, or in the lounge, and take a moment to remember.

Whanganui was the first town to hold a dawn service in New Zealand in 1935, with 2020 the first year since then the service will not be held.

"We are the home of the dawn parade and we are quite proud in Whanganui that we kicked it off," Dalton said.

Around 3500-4000 people attend the Whanganui dawn service each year, but Dalton remained optimistic as to how many would remember and commemorate from their bubbles.

"This year will obviously be quite different in the fact we will be at home.

"To be honest, there is no real excuse not to commemorate this year. You've got to stand at your letterbox or your front door as a sign of respect and remembrance. It will be interesting to see how many people are out there."

Dalton said the Whanganui RSA was preparing other ways to celebrate Anzac Day before those plans were quashed by the nation entering lockdown.

"We knew gathering sizes were going to be an issue. Initially it was 100 then it went to 50 people.

"What we looked at was a small, intimate service involving 30-40 people. Then obviously they brought the numbers down."

Dalton said they were ready to pre-record an Anzac Day service that people could watch on the day, but all hopes were lost when New Zealand entered lockdown.

The cancelled service particularly hurts for Don Melito, who has attended every service since 1967.

A returned serviceman, Melito spent three and a half years in Malaya, Borneo and Vietnam before returning to New Zealand in 1967.

Melito is saddened they cannot properly farewell some fellow servicemen from Vietnam who have recently passed away, but was quick to recognise the unprecedented circumstances.

"What it is at the moment, it will be. It is sad, but we can commemorate from our own homes."

Melito will be calling friends and veterans from New Zealand and overseas on Anzac Day to check in and commemorate with them, as well as hanging Anzac decorations on his fence.

"I'm just so proud to be a Kiwi."

Melito said he is blown away by how New Zealand and Australia remember and commemorate those who have served.

"It's been tremendous year after year. The people that come, especially the young ones. The amount of young people that came to it, that makes you proud to be a New Zealander.

"Very proud of how Anzac Day is commemorated. With such love, compassion and being an ex-service man it just about makes you cry."