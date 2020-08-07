On Wednesday, August 12, Whanganui Regional Museum is hosting a talk by seasoned speaker Todd Jenkinson, from the Zoo and Aquarium Association Australasia.

Todd will be presenting on the Evolution of "the Zoo" – the past, the present and the future.

He will talk about where zoos have come from in the past and where zoos have progressed to in the present and where we are headed in the future – with a growing area of focus of ensuring "the Zoo" remains relevant to conservation, education and society's social licence when we have wildlife in human care.

Todd has been working in the zoo industry since 1999. Since starting his career at the Kiwi Birdlife Park in Queenstown, he has held keeper, supervisor and management roles in New Zealand and Australia, including both urban and open range zoos and wildlife parks, across private and government organisations.

More than 20 years of zoo experience has also provided Todd with the opportunity to develop field skills, with experience working in-situ with kakapo on Te Hauturu-o-Toi/Little Barrier Island, Przewalski's horse in Mongolia, and managing the restoration project at Pukaha National Wildlife Centre.

For the past two years Todd has worked for the Zoo and Aquarium Association Australasia (ZAA). As a peak body, ZAA represents the collective voice of the zoos, aquariums, sanctuaries and wildlife parks across Australasia, including 22 members in New Zealand, that operate to the highest standards.

Currently Todd is the ZAA NZ Fauna Taxon Advisory Group (TAG) co-convener, as well as species co-ordinator for North Island kaka, kea and brown kiwi.

Todd is hosted by Wellington Zoo and his primary role is to develop relationships with key government agency stakeholders on behalf of ZAA members, species programmes and regional species planning and member engagement.

When not at work, Todd spends time with his family on their Wairarapa property trapping pests, growing and planting native trees and trying to squeeze in the odd mountain bike ride.

The Whanganui Regional Museum's current exhibition, Teeth, Talons and Taxidermy, deals with similar issues to do with the historical treatment of animals and their current conservation status, making Todd's talk particularly relevant.

The talk starts at 5.30pm in the Davis Lecture Theatre, entry from Watt St. Entry is by koha. Some content to do with animal welfare may be distressing for some listeners. The museum suggests this event is appropriate for ages 12 and up.