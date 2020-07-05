A new $1 million dog pound that vexed Whanganui district councillors in 2018 is now under construction in Airport Rd.

The contract for the build was given to W & W Construction on April 28. Work began on June 11, councillors were told at Whanganui District Council's property and community services committee meeting this week.

The pound will have an office building, and its cages are a Whanganui design. The council's animal management officers are working with the construction team to ensure the kennels comply with the new legislation.

The initial $450,000 put aside in 2015 for a new pound was not enough, chief executive Kym Fell told councillors in May 2018. They allocated a further $550,000.

If they had not done so, the existing pound in Hatrick St East faced a "controlled shutdown" because its kennels did not comply with legislation.

It fell well short of animal welfare standards and operational requirements, with dogs lacking shelter and adequate kennel and exercise space.

Councillor Charlie Anderson was concerned the new pound was so close to a pistol club gun range. He said dogs were known to be terrified by noise from gunshots and fireworks.

He was told the council would be working with a veterinarian to help noise-proof the facility.

The build is on budget and the pound is expected to be finished by November.