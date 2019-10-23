Thrive Whanganui is screening Damon Gameau's film 2040 in Whanganui tonight. The director travels the world in search of technologies and practices that will reduce our dependence on carbon, pull people out of poverty and help create a better 2040. The evening will start with complimentary refreshments before the screening and a short discussion around local solutions already happening will follow.

THURSDAY

Whanganui Toy Library

When: 9.30am-11.30am

Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)

Details: Let the Children Play - for anyone interested in toy libraries.

River City Artists

When: 9.30am-4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: Beginners to established artists. Contact Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.

A Nice Day for a Wedding

When: 5.30pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: Whanganui Regional Museum collection manager Trish Nugent-Lyne showcases the wonderful wedding dresses in the museum collection. Free.

Food Bank Drive 2019

When: 6pm-9pm

Where: Whanganui-wide

Details: Listen for sirens in your area. Take donations to your gate or leave by your letterbox.

2040 Film

When: 6.30pm-9pm

Where: Prince Edward Auditorium, Whanganui Collegiate

Details: Start with complimentary refreshments from 6.30pm with film screening at 7pm, then stay after the 90-minute film for a short discussion around local solutions already happening. Tickets $20 from Thrive Whanganui Facebook Page.

Thoughtful Thursday

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Dan Carter: Perfect 10. Luke Mellows' 2019 film on the All Blacks' world record point scorer. $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

Meditation

When: 6pm-7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay

Details: Drop-in classes with Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.

FRIDAY

Twinkle Toes at St Paul's

When: 10am-11.15am

Where: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St

Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.

Coffee morning in Marton

When: 10am

Where: Community garden, 18 Humphrey St, Marton

Details: Enjoy coffee and a chat, have a wander in the garden, pull a few weeds, plant plants, harvest some veggies. Koha appreciated.

March Against Violence

When: Noon

Where: Meet at Pākaitore/Moutoa Gardens

Details: A march to remember Feona McKay-Patea and call for an end to violence.

SATURDAY

Whanganui River Markets

When: 8.30am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Guided Walking Tours

When: By appointment

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.

October Sound Session

When: 6pm

Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 66 Taupo Quay

Details: Castlecliff Lights presents her one-woman show. A psychedelic treat for the heart. $10.

St Augustine's Reunion

When: 7.30pm

Where: Eulogy Lounge, Wanganui Racecourse

Details: Former pupils, staff and families gather to celebrate the 75th jubilee.

Canopy Layer with St Bartholomew

When: 8pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Dreamy indie-pop band from Wellington with Poneke singer-songwriter St Bart spreading kindness and elation. $10 on the door.

Homeless Monsters Tour

When: 9pm

Where: Frank Bar + Eatery

Details: Machete Clan, Drxnes and Mungbeanz have added one last show to their nationwide tour. Tickets $20.

SUNDAY

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Speaker for the Sarjeant

When: 4.30pm

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupō Quay

Details: The United Arab Emirates - Is it utopia in the desert? New Zealander Dr Robert Pech will talk about his 13 years' experience living in the Persian Gulf. Tickets $12. Call 06 349 0506.

Bring on Summer Concert

When: 2pm to around 6.30pm

Where: Caroline's Boatshed, 181 Somme Pde

Details: Live music from Whiskey Mama, Ocean Loaf and Rhythm Vision.

Sunday Grand Jam

When: 6.30pm

Where: Grand Hotel Irish Bar, St Hill St

Details: Free. A relaxed sing-around session for acoustic musicians, singers and listeners. All abilities and styles of music.

MONDAY

Beginners Salsa Classes

When: 6pm

Where: 1A Bell St

Details: Welcome to Salsa for Adults with Rene. The course will introduce you to the basics of salsa steps as well as the concepts of lead and follow techniques. $10.

TUESDAY

Whanganui Science Forum

When: 7.30pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: Whanganui District Health Board clinical psychologist Ron Kinsey speaks on After the disaster: Post-traumatic Stress Disorder.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and yarn

When: 10am-noon

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.

If you have an item, email news@whanganui chronicle.co.nz with details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, October 31, to Wednesday, November 6, is noon Tuesday, October 29.