Thrive Whanganui is screening Damon Gameau's film 2040 in Whanganui tonight. The director travels the world in search of technologies and practices that will reduce our dependence on carbon, pull people out of poverty and help create a better 2040. The evening will start with complimentary refreshments before the screening and a short discussion around local solutions already happening will follow.
THURSDAY
Whanganui Toy Library
When: 9.30am-11.30am
Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)
Details: Let the Children Play - for anyone interested in toy libraries.
River City Artists
When: 9.30am-4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St
Details: Beginners to established artists. Contact Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.
A Nice Day for a Wedding
When: 5.30pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: Whanganui Regional Museum collection manager Trish Nugent-Lyne showcases the wonderful wedding dresses in the museum collection. Free.
Food Bank Drive 2019
When: 6pm-9pm
Where: Whanganui-wide
Details: Listen for sirens in your area. Take donations to your gate or leave by your letterbox.
2040 Film
When: 6.30pm-9pm
Where: Prince Edward Auditorium, Whanganui Collegiate
Details: Start with complimentary refreshments from 6.30pm with film screening at 7pm, then stay after the 90-minute film for a short discussion around local solutions already happening. Tickets $20 from Thrive Whanganui Facebook Page.
Thoughtful Thursday
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Dan Carter: Perfect 10. Luke Mellows' 2019 film on the All Blacks' world record point scorer. $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
Meditation
When: 6pm-7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay
Details: Drop-in classes with Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.
FRIDAY
Twinkle Toes at St Paul's
When: 10am-11.15am
Where: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St
Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.
Coffee morning in Marton
When: 10am
Where: Community garden, 18 Humphrey St, Marton
Details: Enjoy coffee and a chat, have a wander in the garden, pull a few weeds, plant plants, harvest some veggies. Koha appreciated.
March Against Violence
When: Noon
Where: Meet at Pākaitore/Moutoa Gardens
Details: A march to remember Feona McKay-Patea and call for an end to violence.
SATURDAY
Whanganui River Markets
When: 8.30am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Guided Walking Tours
When: By appointment
Where: Whanganui i-Site
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.
October Sound Session
When: 6pm
Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 66 Taupo Quay
Details: Castlecliff Lights presents her one-woman show. A psychedelic treat for the heart. $10.
St Augustine's Reunion
When: 7.30pm
Where: Eulogy Lounge, Wanganui Racecourse
Details: Former pupils, staff and families gather to celebrate the 75th jubilee.
Canopy Layer with St Bartholomew
When: 8pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Dreamy indie-pop band from Wellington with Poneke singer-songwriter St Bart spreading kindness and elation. $10 on the door.
Homeless Monsters Tour
When: 9pm
Where: Frank Bar + Eatery
Details: Machete Clan, Drxnes and Mungbeanz have added one last show to their nationwide tour. Tickets $20.
SUNDAY
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Speaker for the Sarjeant
When: 4.30pm
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupō Quay
Details: The United Arab Emirates - Is it utopia in the desert? New Zealander Dr Robert Pech will talk about his 13 years' experience living in the Persian Gulf. Tickets $12. Call 06 349 0506.
Bring on Summer Concert
When: 2pm to around 6.30pm
Where: Caroline's Boatshed, 181 Somme Pde
Details: Live music from Whiskey Mama, Ocean Loaf and Rhythm Vision.
Sunday Grand Jam
When: 6.30pm
Where: Grand Hotel Irish Bar, St Hill St
Details: Free. A relaxed sing-around session for acoustic musicians, singers and listeners. All abilities and styles of music.
MONDAY
Beginners Salsa Classes
When: 6pm
Where: 1A Bell St
Details: Welcome to Salsa for Adults with Rene. The course will introduce you to the basics of salsa steps as well as the concepts of lead and follow techniques. $10.
TUESDAY
Whanganui Science Forum
When: 7.30pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: Whanganui District Health Board clinical psychologist Ron Kinsey speaks on After the disaster: Post-traumatic Stress Disorder.
WEDNESDAY
Knit and yarn
When: 10am-noon
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.
