Mental health and drug and alcohol support groups in Whanganui are "pleasantly surprised" with how well people are tracking more than three weeks into alert level 4 lockdown.

Balance Aotearoa and Te Oranganui have been offering their services during lockdown via the internet and phone.

Balance Whanganui general manager Frank Bristol said his team had transitioned to online and phone support well, and the community was dealing "remarkably well" considering the circumstances.

He said the level of demand had stayed about the same during the lockdown.

Te Oranganui Iwi Health Authority service manager Sharon Crombie echoed Bristol's views, saying people were faring really well in a tough time and she was "pleasantly surprised" with how everyone was coping.

Crombie was "very, very worried" about the impact the lockdown could have on the community.

"The clients who have major anxiety, I'm not talking about people who are a bit anxious, I'm talking about people whose anxiety has ruined their life, I was really worried. I was worried their symptoms would all come out and be extreme."

The lockdown has forced support groups to redevelop and change how they support those in need, including changing online systems and having a greater social media influence.

Balance is looking to run online courses via Moodle with video conferencing and is strengthening its ability to deal with online requests.

Bristol said the lockdown has resulted in more one-on-one consultations via video call or phone because face-to-face peer support groups aren't as available at this time.

This had provided its own challenges, Bristol said.

"It's very hard to judge how confused someone is over the phone.

"It's much harder to communicate with some people and whether people are understanding what we are talking about together. How well people are or how unwell people are, it's not so easy to do as it is face to face. You're only getting one dimension.

"We often look at a person and the summation of what we are seeing helps us understand how they are."

Crombie said although their six-week drug and alcohol group isn't running currently, people with addiction distress haven't used Covid-19 as an excuse to relapse.

"If they gave up drinking a few weeks before the lockdown, they haven't started again."

Bristol said the loss of group meetings for people with addiction distress had been tough on them.

"People with addiction distress have found it much more difficult because that social and peer support that happens in addiction groups is gone."

Bristol was concerned some people couldn't fully access the digital services due to lack of resources.

"In mental health in particular, we have a significant number of people who don't have access to those, therefore the gap between the able and the less abled is magnifying.

"People on the competent side of the digital divide can do really well. But the people who are yet to be dragged across or venture across the digital divide are finding it a bit tough.

"How do we able the disabled instead of enabling the able?"

If the level 4 lockdown was extended, both Bristol and Crombie remained optimistic but said it would be challenging for many people.

"Quite a lot of people are hanging out to see each in more social situations," Bristol said.

"If people think they are near the finish line and the finish line gets put out further, I think people will find that more stressful than having the finish line in sight.

Crombie said: "Much longer isn't going to be conducive to anyone's health I don't think."

