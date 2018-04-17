America's UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley, today fired back against a Trump Administration official who said she was suffering from "momentary confusion" when she announced new sanctions against Russia were imminent.

Haley said: "With all due respect, I don't get confused."

A striking intra-administration quarrel played out in public when National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told reporters during a briefing in Florida that Haley "got ahead of the curve" when she said the US would be slapping new sanctions on Russia on Tuesday.

The sanctions would be in retaliation for the country's support for Syria's Assad Government after its latest suspected chemical attack.

Kudlow said additional sanctions are under consideration but have yet to be implemented. Of Haley, he said, "There might have been some momentary confusion about that."

Haley had said on Monday during an appearance on Face the Nation that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would be announcing new sanctions directed at companies associated with Syria's chemical weapons programme on Tuesday, "if he hasn't already."

But Tuesday came and went without an announcement.

Today New York Times political reporter Julie Davis tweeted: "Kudlow just told me he has spoken to Haley & apologized to her, saying he was "totally wrong" to call her confused & didn't have complete info." The policy was changed & she wasn't told about it, so she was in a box."

The dispute between Haley's team and the White House had been playing out largely behind the scenes since Haley's initial comments. The White House has been struggling to explain Haley's remarks amid reports that Trump put the brakes on the new sanctions.

Several administration officials have disputed that characterisation, saying Haley was out of the loop.

-AP