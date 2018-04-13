Russians have been advised on the best foods to take into "World War III bomb shelters" as concern grows in the country that the tension in Syria may spill over into global conflict.

Kremlin-owned Rossiya-24news broadcast a segment suggesting the ideal supplies for survival - and packing iodine to protect the body from radiation, the Daily Mail reported.

Viewers were told to pack rice - "it can be stored for up to eight years, oatmeal for three to seven years" - but to forego Russian favourite buckwheat which only lasts a year.

Experts interviewed also suggested 'take supplies of medicines with iodine that help body deal with radiation'.

"Obviously, you can survive on tinned meat for quite a while - up to five years, while canned fish keeps for not more than two years.

"Of course it is hard to do without milk, at least powdered, sugar and salt. Russian tradition suggests we should buy pasta in times of cataclysms.

"But professional survivors do not recommend taking this product into bomb shelters."

TV presenter Alexey Kazakov said: "Life in the underground world will be particularly hard for the sweet toothed. Chocolates, sweets, condensed milk, all this will have to be left behind.

"Yes, glucose is a great source of energy but sweets cause thirst, and water will become the most precious source for residents of bomb shelters."

An "expert" called Eduard Khalilov - interviewed on Skype - said: "The more water, the better. Because you can survive for two to three weeks without food, but it gets really hard without water after three days only.

"Water is needed to digest food too. And water is the first thing one should think of."

The bizarre segment suggested Russians should bulk buy rice and pasta and forego buckwheat.

Experts "say that it is also necessary to take supplies of medicines with iodine that help body deal with radiation".

The report also claimed that "the panic is worse in America", stating that the "business of bomb shelters is booming" following the election of Donald Trump.

The Rossiya-24 segment came amid deep tension over Syria and as a top military analyst warned that the world already has the Cuban Missile Crisis Mark Two.

Alexander Golts told Rain TV in Moscow: "A year ago when I said we had entered a new Cold War, nobody agreed with me.

"Now everyone agrees but it has become clear that events in this second Cold War develop a lot quicker.

"It's only just started and, here you go, we already have Cuban Missile Crisis 2.0."