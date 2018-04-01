Two people have died after a homebuilt airplane crashed into a shed outside the Southern California city of Santa Paula.

The two-seat aircraft went down Saturday afternoon when the weather was clear and sunny, according to Ventura County fire Captain Stan Ziegler.

He said the two people were pronounced dead when firefighters got to the crash site less than a mile from Santa Paula Airport, reports Daily Mail.

Images show the crumpled wreckage of the aircraft sitting atop the destroyed shed between two pine trees.

Santa Paula is roughly 65 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said the plane was a homebuilt Vans RV-6A that caught fire after it went down.

Gregor says the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.