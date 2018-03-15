Toby Mitchell appears to love the attention. When he's not being photographed by media waiting outside court, he's taking photos of himself for Instagram.

Mitchell, a former Bandido bikie enforcer, appeared at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with affray and intentionally causing injury and assault following an alleged incident at Southbank in December.

Mitchell dressed for the occasion but it took just minutes for the matter to be adjourned for the fifth time. His bail was extended and he will return to court in May.

On Thursday, the heavily-tattooed Mitchell wore a black Balenciaga shearling jacket that retails for approximately $6000. He also sported gold teeth grills, matching gold-rimmed sunglasses to court and diamond studded earrings. He finished off his look with a shiny gold and diamond studded Rolex.

Last week he wore a shirt with the words "cashflow is king" as reporters and camera crews surrounded him.

He showed off today's outfit to his 23,500 Instagram followers in a short video on the drive to court. Above the video he wrote: "Court day again" with two monkey emojis holding their hands over their eyes.

The former bikie shares much of his life on Instagram.

He shares videos at the tattoo parlour getting the latest artwork permanently inked on his body.

He shares photographs with a range of high-profile personalities, including ex-Richmond footballer Jake King.

Last month he shared a photograph of himself in a mud bath at Mornington and himself holding a baby — his godson - alongside the words #godfather, #family and, for good measure, #inkedlife.

The photos are proof the tough guy exterior isn't all there is to Toby Mitchell. He will be back in court on May 2.