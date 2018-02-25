A large earthquake has struck the middle of Papua New Guinea.

The US Geological Survey says the magnitude-7.5 quake hit about 89 kilometres southwest of Porgera early today in the Pacific island nation.

Geological Survey geophysicist Paul Caruso says the quake, which had a depth of 35 kilometres, occurred in a rural, jungle area near a mountain range.

ARE YOU IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA? LET US KNOW

It wasn't immediately clear if there was damage. The Geological Survey website had 19 reports of people feeling the quake, including some saying the shaking was violent.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Caruso said there was no tsunami danger.

Homes in the region were "a mix of vulnerable and earthquake resistant construction".

The impact should be relatively localised, USGS said.

Earthquakes are common in PNG, which sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a hotspot for seismic activity due to friction between tectonic plates.

- AP and Daily Mail

more to come

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

'Megathrust earthquake' could kill thousands

7 Oct, 2017 8:10pm
5 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

The cost of the earthquakes

25 Feb, 2018 7:49pm
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Quake fault-line study plans for 'big one'

31 Jan, 2018 10:00am
2 minutes to read