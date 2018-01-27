A woman has been jailed after she stabbed and slashed her partner's best friend in the neck with a knife after she fell jealous of their bromance.

The UK mum was furious when her then-partner Andrew was set to go to a house party with his best friend Anthony Milburn.

Wanting revenge over Andrew and Anthony's bromance, she took matters into her own hands.

Armed with a 14cm-long kitchen knife, 20-year-old Jodie Goodwin lunged at Anthony's throat, opening up a large gash and narrowly missing vital blood vessels.

The wound was 10cm long and 3.8cm deep, needed 16 stitches and left a permanent scar.

Jodie Goodwin narrowly missed vital blood vessels and arteries in Anthony Milburn's neck. Photo / Facebook

"My best mate's girlfriend could have killed me - all because she was jealous," 27-year-old Anthony told the Sun.

"Jodie had a face like thunder and hissed 'You're not going with him'.

"After waving the blade towards Andrew she waved it towards me. Then she pounced - it all happened so fast.

"Her face went pale - my blood was gushing everywhere.

"The room was hazy and I was taken to hospital where a nurse told me I should have bled to death."

She was arrested later that day and initially claimed it had been an accident while she was cutting pizza.

She then falsely claimed Anthony had made sexual advances towards her.

Jodie Goodwin was jailed for 27 months at Newcastle crown court. Photo / Police

The court heard she was "jealous of the close friendship he had with her boyfriend" and had openly voiced her dislike for him in the past.

Goodwin was jailed for 27 months after admitting to wounding without intent.

According to the judge, she was lucky to avoid a murder charge.