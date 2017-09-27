A snake catcher recorded the moment he leapt from the edge of a pool to capture one of the most deadly snakes on the planet.

Stuart McKenzie had spent three days fruitlessly trying to snare the huge eastern brown snake, which had taken up residence in a family garden in Sunshine Coast, in Queensland, Australia.

The species is the second most venomous land snake on the planet, behind the more reclusive Inland Taipan, which is also found in Australia.

JUMPING OFF A LEDGE TO CATCH A HUGE EASTERN BROWN SNAKE! EPIC! WOW. This is by far the happiest and relieved I have ever been after catching a snake. This was the 3rd day in a row I have been to this families home to catch this huge Brown snake and I finally got him. Their above ground pool has some gaps underneath the concrete slab where this huge Brown snake has been hiding. Everytime I got close he would duck back in under the concrete slab. I tried everything including flushing him out with water and using a blower to try and disturb him. The final thing left to do was to jump off the edge of the pool and land next to him and grab him when he was out from underneath the slab. And lets just say it worked a treat! Enjoy! :) Stu.

McKenzie said every time he had tried to catch the serpent it had darted under a concrete slab in the garden.

The snake had then resisted any attempt to dislodge it from underneath the slab, including when McKenzie used a water hose and leaf blower.

Bereft of other options, McKenzie opted for a more unorthodox approach.

Writing on his Facebook page, he said: "The final thing left to do was to jump off the edge of the pool and land next to him and grab him when he was out from underneath the slab. And let's just say it worked a treat."

In the footage McKenzie can be seen waiting for the snake to emerge before hopping down and quickly scooping up the reptile.

The brown snake is seen writhing and comes close to McKenzie's body on two occasions. However the professional catcher manages to keep the snake at arm's length before placing it into a bag.

Snakes are a common feature in the Queensland region of Australia at this time of year. However residents of the state are being warned that a coming heatwave will see a surge in snakes coming into contact with humans.

The snakes are currently in breeding season but the heat will make the cold-blooded reptiles more active than usual.

Snake catchers in the state are already reporting large spikes in callouts and warning residents not to try and tackle the serpents by themselves.