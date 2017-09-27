A teenager who is fighting for life after a weightlifting mishap in Brisbane on Tuesday night is believed to have been bench-pressing more than his body weight at the time.

Ben Shaw, 15, from Bray Park in Brisbane's north, is understood to have been working out alone on a weights machine at the Pine Rivers PCYC when he lost control of a weight and it landed on his throat.

PCYC staff found Ben some time later and he was rushed to hospital.

Last night, he remained in a critical condition at the Lady Cilento Children's ­Hospital. His family was by his ­bedside.

The gym where Ben Shaw was injured is closed until further notice. Photo /PCYC Pine Rivers The gym where Ben Shaw was injured is closed until further notice. Photo /PCYC Pine Rivers

PCYC Queensland chief executive Phil Schultz said first-aid was administered by PCYC staff and other members before Ben was taken to hospital.

"We are deeply saddened by this incident and are offering support to all PCYC Pine Rivers members and staff," Schultz said.

"We will also offer support to family and friends of the young man involved.

"We made contact with Worksafe Queensland (on Tuesday) night and are co-operating fully with their ­investigation."

Police are assisting Workplace Health and Safety with their investigation.

Ben plays under-15s division 2 rugby league for the Pine Central Holy Spirit Rugby League Club.

Club president Sharon Hickey said Ben was on life support last night.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Benjamin Shaw, one of our U15Div2 players who was in a serious incident at PCYC gym late yesterday," she wrote on Facebook.

"He is currently on life support fighting for his life at Lady Cilento ... please take a minute and say a prayer for him and his family."

Reports emerged last night that Ben had been trapped under the weight for 20 minutes.

According to Seven News, Ben weighed 65kg and was lifting 98kg at the time.

He is a student at Pine Rivers State High School.

On Facebook, Pine Rivers PCYC staff wrote that the facility would remain closed until further notice.