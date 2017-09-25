An experienced snake handler was found dead in his bedroom just metres away from his pet python that had escaped from its pen.

Animal enthusiast Dan Brandon, 31, suffered "serious injuries" and died at his home in Hampshire, where he lived with his parents and an array of exotic pets.

Nearby to Brandon's body was one of his pythons - whose name is not known but is likely to be dubbed Monty - that authorities are now investigating, Daily Mail reports.

Nearby to Dan Brandon's dead body was one of his pythons - likely to be dubbed Monty - that authorities are now investigating. Photo / Facebook Nearby to Dan Brandon's dead body was one of his pythons - likely to be dubbed Monty - that authorities are now investigating. Photo / Facebook

His social media profiles reveals photos of him with his pets, including one of a huge Burmese python draped over his body.

While pythons have killed humans before, experts believe this would be the first ever case in Britain.

A source told the Sun: "It is under investigation whether the snake was involved. The death is in an investigation stage between natural causes and an inquest.

"Investigators are waiting for the full toxicology results and reports to come back from a post-mortem. Depending on the results, an inquest may be opened."

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said: "We were called to an address in Church Crookham. A 31-year-old man had suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage. A file will be prepared for the coroner."

Despite being found nearby its owners body, a friend of Brandon's believed the snake had nothing to do with his death.

Pythons have been known to be deadly however. A man was killed by a python in Indonesia earlier in year, while two boys died in Canada after one escaped from a pet shop in 2013.

A spokesman for Surrey and Hampshire Reptile Rescue said last night: "There's never been a case of a python killing someone in Britain before. They only kill what they eat."

A JustGiving page for Brandon is raising money for the charity World Wide Fund for Nature.

It says in the bio: "He was obsessed with snakes, spiders, birds and all wildlife. We will all miss you so much."