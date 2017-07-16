A chilling video has captured the final moment of two skydivers' lives before plunging to their death in a tragic accident on Saturday.

GoPro footage shows an experienced Sydney skydiving instructor and a student skydiver strapped in to a tandem dive smiling and laughing as they jump out of the plane.

Minutes later both men plunged to their deaths after their parachute failed to open, landing on the driveway of a properly 85km south-west of Sydney where they were discovered by a local resident.

A seven-year-old girl who was one of several children at the home had to be counselled after seeing the bodies shortly after the accident.

The footage was taken by fellow skydiver Dustin Leonard who described the incident as a "fluke accident".

"I think it's just tragic. It's just a fluke accident," said Mr Leonard, who jumped seconds before them.

"We got notified that some guys might have landed far away...I don't think anyone knew something bad had happened.

"There are risks with solo jumps, but there should be no risk with a tandem jump. Skydiving, statistically, is almost safer than driving a car."

According to a member of the same skydiving group, they were kept in the dark about what happened until arriving back in Sydney.

The skydiving instructor had more than 20 years' experience according to the company.

A spokesperson for Sydney Skydivers confirmed the fatality explaining the accident happened during a skydiving lesson.

"There was a fatality involving an instructor and a student," she told Daily Mail Australia.

"The cause is not yet known. More information will become available when police and the Australian Parachute Federation complete their preliminary investigation."