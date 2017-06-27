A California father murdered his five-year-old son after a trip to Disneyland to get back at his estranged wife after their bitter divorce, police say.

Aramazd Andressian Jr. has been missing for two months and his body has not been found.

But investigators said there is strong circumstantial evidence in the case to prove the boy was killed by his father, Aramazd Andressian Sr, the Daily Mail reported.

× The boy was last seen at Disneyland with his father on April 21. Photo / via Facebook The boy was last seen at Disneyland with his father on April 21. Photo / via Facebook

"I am confident the evidence proves Mr Andressian committed this horrible crime," Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said.

Advertisement

Investigators have been searching for the missing boy since his father was found passed out in his car in Arroyo Park, a large park in South Pasadena, on April 22.

Police say the father had taken prescription pills and was found doused in gasoline in what they say was an attempt to take his own life.

The boy was last seen leaving Disneyland with his father around 1am on April 21.

Investigators believe Andressian killed his son a short time later and then drove about 233km later that morning to Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County.

Sheriff's homicide detectives have searched the lake twice in the past few months, using dogs and a dive team to help in the search.

Andressian, 35, was arrested Friday by sheriff's homicide detectives and federal agents in Las Vegas because he was "becoming a flight risk", Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said.

He's being held in the city on US$10 million bail.

× Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau Capt. Christopher Bergner, centre, stands by a poster of Aramazd Andressian Jr in May. Photo / AP Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau Capt. Christopher Bergner, centre, stands by a poster of Aramazd Andressian Jr in May. Photo / AP

× Los Angeles County Sheriff and South Pasadena Police departments search a drain in the Arroyo Seco wash in South Pasadena for the missing 5-year-old. Photo / AP Los Angeles County Sheriff and South Pasadena Police departments search a drain in the Arroyo Seco wash in South Pasadena for the missing 5-year-old. Photo / AP

× In this photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, homicide detectives arrest Aramazd Andressian Sr. Photo / AP In this photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, homicide detectives arrest Aramazd Andressian Sr. Photo / AP

× Aramazd Andressian Sr. appears in court. Photo / AP Aramazd Andressian Sr. appears in court. Photo / AP

Andressian changed his appearance and had been "socialising" while living out of a Las Vegas hotel for 47 days, conduct characterized as inconsistent with that of a grieving parent, said sheriff's Lt. Joe Mendoza.

In a picture released of Andressian being arrested, his hair appears to have been dyed blond.

Investigators also believe Andressian was planning to leave the US and flee to a country that does not have an extradition agreement with the US, Mendoza said. Officials declined to identify the country.

Detectives believe Andressian killed his son in an attempt to get back at his estranged wife for their "tumultuous" relationship, Mendoza said.

The couple were separated and had been sharing custody. The boy was last seen by his mother who had a video chat with him on April 18 as he visited with his father.

The boy's mother was scheduled to have a video chat with her son on April 20, but that never happened, said South Pasadena Police Chief Art Miller.

Police began investigating after Andressian failed to drop the boy off with his mother that weekend.

Andressian's attorney, Daniel Nardoni, has said his client "is adamant that he never harmed his son Aramazd and is innocent of the charges". Nardoni did not immediately respond Monday to an emailed request for comment.

× Aramazd Andressian Sr. appears in court in Las Vegas, charged with the murder of his son. Photo / AP Aramazd Andressian Sr. appears in court in Las Vegas, charged with the murder of his son. Photo / AP

Andressian is expected to appear in court in Las Vegas on Tuesday for an extradition hearing and will likely be brought back to Los Angeles by the end of the week, prosecutors said.

"My heart is shattered and I will miss my son immensely each and every second of every day for the rest of my life," the boy's mother, Ana Estevez, said in a statement released by the sheriff's department.

- Daily Mail